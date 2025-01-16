Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg Closure

In a heated exchange, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with urban naxals and Hindenburg Research, speculating that he aims to destabilize India politically. This comes as Hindenburg announced its disbandment.

The closure of Hindenburg, known for its impactful reports against the Adani Group, has sparked fresh allegations between India's primary political rivals. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Gandhi, following his recent remarks targeting the BJP and RSS.

As Congress opens its new headquarters, the battle intensifies, with both parties trading barbs over national identity and political influence. Amidst the chaos, Adani refutes allegations of malpractice, underscoring the ongoing tension in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)