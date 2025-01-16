Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg Closure
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi following his remarks against the RSS, BJP, and the Indian State, insinuating a conspiracy involving Hindenburg's closure. Hindenburg's controversial reports had previously been leveraged by the Congress against the Modi government. Adani denies malpractice, while accusations fly between political parties.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with urban naxals and Hindenburg Research, speculating that he aims to destabilize India politically. This comes as Hindenburg announced its disbandment.
The closure of Hindenburg, known for its impactful reports against the Adani Group, has sparked fresh allegations between India's primary political rivals. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Gandhi, following his recent remarks targeting the BJP and RSS.
As Congress opens its new headquarters, the battle intensifies, with both parties trading barbs over national identity and political influence. Amidst the chaos, Adani refutes allegations of malpractice, underscoring the ongoing tension in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rahul Gandhi
- Hindenburg
- Adani
- RSS
- political controversy
- India
- modi government
- Congress
- Prasad
ALSO READ
India's Economic Outlook: Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds and Inflation Challenges
Clash of Titans: Kejriwal Challenges RSS Over BJP's Alleged Electoral Misconduct
Mitchell Starc Gears Up for Decisive Showdown Against India
India Ventures into Space Docking
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs