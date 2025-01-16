Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg Closure

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi following his remarks against the RSS, BJP, and the Indian State, insinuating a conspiracy involving Hindenburg's closure. Hindenburg's controversial reports had previously been leveraged by the Congress against the Modi government. Adani denies malpractice, while accusations fly between political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:33 IST
Political Tug-of-War: BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi Amid Hindenburg Closure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with urban naxals and Hindenburg Research, speculating that he aims to destabilize India politically. This comes as Hindenburg announced its disbandment.

The closure of Hindenburg, known for its impactful reports against the Adani Group, has sparked fresh allegations between India's primary political rivals. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Gandhi, following his recent remarks targeting the BJP and RSS.

As Congress opens its new headquarters, the battle intensifies, with both parties trading barbs over national identity and political influence. Amidst the chaos, Adani refutes allegations of malpractice, underscoring the ongoing tension in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025