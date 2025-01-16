Left Menu

UK's Commitment to Ukraine's Security Unwavering

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's security. This assurance was made during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Starmer confirmed that talks with allies will persist in the coming months to ensure robust security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:57 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to safeguarding Ukraine's security, ensuring the nation will play its full role in ongoing international efforts.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer emphasized the importance of collaboration with allies to secure Ukraine's future.

Starmer assured, "We will work with you and all of our allies on steps robust enough to guarantee Ukraine's security," highlighting that discussions on this crucial matter will continue in the months ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

