Modi's Multi-Tracking Leap: Rail Connectivity & Border Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced four significant railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and reducing costs. Approved by the Union Cabinet, these projects span three states. Additionally, the Vibrant Villages Programme-II will upgrade living conditions and security in strategic border villages across multiple Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday the approval of four transformative railway projects, aiming to enhance connectivity and efficiency across India. These projects, sanctioned by the Union Cabinet, promise to bolster infrastructure in Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh by over 1,247 kilometers, costing approximately Rs 18,658 crore.

In another significant move, the Cabinet also approved the Vibrant Villages Programme-II, a major initiative targeting border villages. With an allocated budget of Rs 6,839 crore, this program is designed to improve living conditions and secure livelihood opportunities in strategic areas across a wide range of states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, stretching the impact until 2028-29.

PM Modi emphasized that these developments aim not only to boost economic convenience and safety but also to integrate border populations into national security frameworks, transforming them into indispensable partners for the nation's internal security apparatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

