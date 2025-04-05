IRS to Slash Workforce in Major Federal Overhaul

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to implement significant staff reductions, cutting up to 20,000 positions, as part of layoffs that began recently. This move targets up to 25% of its workforce, sources revealed to The Associated Press.

Initial cuts will focus on the IRS Office of Civil Rights and Compliance, slashing its staff by 75%. The remaining employees will be integrated into the agency's Office of Chief Counsel. This news comes as part of the Trump administration's effort to reduce the federal bureaucracy.

The layoffs form part of a broader strategy articulated by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to streamline operations via technological advancements. A Treasury spokesperson highlighted the initiative's objective to enhance service through process improvements and tech innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)