PEPFAR's Future Threatened by Abortion Controversy

A U.S. aid program, PEPFAR, faces potential jeopardy following a controversy involving abortions performed by nurses in Mozambique. The program, critical in combating HIV/AIDS, has come under scrutiny after allegations of non-compliance with laws barring U.S. funds from being used for abortions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:48 IST
The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a key U.S. aid initiative, is under threat due to compliance issues involving abortion services in Mozambique. The controversy arose after four nurses, funded through the program, were found to have performed abortions, sparking concerns among Republican lawmakers.

PEPFAR, established in 2003, is essential in providing healthcare for HIV/AIDS patients globally, particularly women. However, recent findings have led to suspicions that the program's framework may have been used to support abortion services, contrary to U.S. funding rules.

Republican Senator Jim Risch has called for a probe into the matter while emphasizing the program's critical role in saving more than 26 million lives. Despite temporary funding extensions, officials caution that PEPFAR's future hangs in the balance without further bipartisan support.

