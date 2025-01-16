Left Menu

British Government Pledges Support for Local Inquiries on Child Sexual Abuse

The British government has committed to supporting local inquiries into child sexual abuse amid renewed focus on decades-old grooming gangs scandals. Britain's interior minister announced plans to implement the 2022 inquiry recommendations and support further local investigations, following criticism from Elon Musk and the Conservative Party.

British Government Pledges Support for Local Inquiries on Child Sexual Abuse
The British government has announced its support for local investigations into child sexual abuse across the country, a decision driven by renewed attention on grooming gangs scandals, partly sparked by criticism from billionaire Elon Musk.

Interior Minister Yvette Cooper stated the government would implement the recommendations from a national inquiry published in 2022 and support further local investigations. She expressed frustration over the slow progress despite numerous national inquiries and recommendations.

Calls for a new national inquiry, particularly from Musk and the opposition Conservative Party, were not met, though Cooper did not announce one. Musk has accused Prime Minister Keir Starmer of inaction on the issue during his tenure as chief prosecutor, a claim Starmer has refuted, highlighting his efforts to reopen cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

