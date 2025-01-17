Left Menu

Giuliani Settles Defamation Case with Georgia Election Workers

Rudy Giuliani has agreed to settle a defamation case with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of election fraud in 2020. Under the settlement, he retains his Florida condo and NYC apartment. Freeman and Moss, the election workers, will be compensated but have not disclosed specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 04:08 IST
Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has reached a legal settlement with two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of election fraud. This agreement allows him to keep his properties in Florida and New York while compensating the workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss.

The settlement prevents a civil trial, which was set to determine whether Giuliani would need to surrender assets to cover a prior judgment in favor of the election workers. The judgment came after a court found Giuliani liable for defaming Freeman and Moss during the 2020 election.

Freeman and Moss, who sued Giuliani in 2021 for reputational harm, issued a statement expressing relief at being able to move forward. Giuliani's legal battles continue, with ongoing appeals and criminal charges in other jurisdictions related to his election-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

