BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch its manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra Part - I', for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The announcement will be made by BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday at the party's State Office. In a strategic move, the BJP recently released its fourth list of nine candidates, confirming 68 out of the 70 assembly seats, with the remaining two seats being allocated to its allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP has reserved these two seats for its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). JD(U) is fielding Shailendra Kumar from the Burari constituency, while LJP is expected to announce its candidate for the Deoli seat. Both regional parties have strong influence in Bihar and are vital cogs in the BJP-NDA alliance. Among the BJP contenders, significant figures include Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

A tightly contested battle looms in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress gear up for the elections. Historically dominant, Congress has struggled in recent elections after a 15-year reign. With AAP having claimed 62 out of 70 seats in 2020, the BJP faces a tough challenge. Voters are set to head to the polls in a single phase on February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)