Polarizing Politics: Comparing Accountability in Brazil and the U.S.

In recent years, Brazil and the United States have faced significant challenges in holding former populist leaders accountable. Both countries grappled with leaders, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Donald Trump in the U.S., who cast doubt on their electoral systems, resulting in controversial uprisings in each capital.

Brazil acted swiftly, disqualifying Bolsonaro from office until 2030 and launching investigations into his conduct. In contrast, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump during his impeachment trial, and its legal proceedings have been slower. These scenarios underscore differing approaches in managing threats to democracy.

Brazil's institutional framework, created post-dictatorship, contrasts with the U.S.'s reliance on state-level election regulations. As both countries navigate these complex situations, the implications for global democratic stability are profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)