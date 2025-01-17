BoE Delays Tighter Capital Rules Amid U.S. Pushback
The Bank of England is postponing the implementation of stricter capital requirements to 2027 due to U.S. resistance. These reforms, from the Basel Committee, aim to enhance global banking safety after the 2008 crisis. The UK's regulatory decisions consider competitiveness and growth amidst differing U.S. plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:00 IST
The Bank of England announced a delay in implementing stricter bank capital requirements, now set for January 2027, following U.S. opposition to these global standards.
Shares in British banks rose modestly following the announcement, made after consultation with Britain's Treasury.
The delay provides time for clarity on U.S. plans, amid pressures for UK economic growth and competitiveness considerations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement