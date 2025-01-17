Left Menu

BoE Delays Tighter Capital Rules Amid U.S. Pushback

The Bank of England is postponing the implementation of stricter capital requirements to 2027 due to U.S. resistance. These reforms, from the Basel Committee, aim to enhance global banking safety after the 2008 crisis. The UK's regulatory decisions consider competitiveness and growth amidst differing U.S. plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:00 IST
BoE Delays Tighter Capital Rules Amid U.S. Pushback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of England announced a delay in implementing stricter bank capital requirements, now set for January 2027, following U.S. opposition to these global standards.

Shares in British banks rose modestly following the announcement, made after consultation with Britain's Treasury.

The delay provides time for clarity on U.S. plans, amid pressures for UK economic growth and competitiveness considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025