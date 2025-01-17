Satish Upadhyay Unveils Comprehensive Development Plan for Malviya Nagar

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Satish Upadhyay, for the Malviya Nagar Assembly Constituency unveiled a meticulous "Development Roadmap" on Friday. He pledged a transformative agenda if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing a 'single-window solution' intended to expedite issue resolution and ensure accountability.

Upadhyay stressed that effective governance and infrastructure would be prioritized, with initiatives like the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme guaranteeing clean drinking water. He assured that erroneous billing for utilities would be rectified, adding measures for improved waste management, and promised expert oversight of drainage and sewerage systems to combat perennial problems.

The expansive plan also includes health and safe community initiatives, asserting the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ensuring doctors' availability, and developing multispecialty centers. Further, Upadhyay highlighted efforts in enhancing road safety, sports facilities, cultural centers, and public transport, along with a focus on security with CCTV installation.

(With inputs from agencies.)