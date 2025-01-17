Left Menu

Israel's Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: Awaiting Final Approval Amid Tension

The Israeli cabinet plans to approve a ceasefire deal with Hamas for hostages' release, amid ongoing tensions and opposition. Delays occurred due to internal disagreements. The ceasefire aims to halt the devastating conflict in Gaza, improve humanitarian conditions, and facilitate hostage release, despite significant political opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli cabinet is set to finalize approval for a ceasefire deal with militant group Hamas, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, as concerns over potential delays linger. Despite ongoing strikes in Gaza, the pivotal accord hangs in the balance, with conflicting opinions among Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's spokesman confirmed progress on the hostage release deal, but some cabinet members strongly oppose the agreement, viewing it as a concession to Hamas. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has even threatened to resign if the deal is approved.

If ratified, the ceasefire promises to cease the devastating violence in Gaza, where massive destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis persists. The deal, facilitated by international mediators, would involve hostage exchanges and open doors for much-needed humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

