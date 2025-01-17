Left Menu

Boycotts and Political Maneuvering: Erode East Bypoll Drama

Actor-politician Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, announced it would boycott the Erode East Assembly bypoll, aligning with opposition parties. The party criticized the ruling party's misuse of power in bypolls, referencing previous boycott actions. Erode East's vacancy follows Congress leader EVKS Elangovan's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:24 IST
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam has declared it will boycott the Erode East assembly bypoll set for February 5, aligning with AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK.

TVK general secretary N Anand condemned particularly manipulative politics during these elections, urging the party to align with its earlier boycotting strategy witnessed in the Vikravandi bypoll.

The Erode East seat was vacated after Congress's EVKS Elangovan passed away in December 2024; the DMK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi have since announced their candidates for the position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

