AIADMK and BJP to Contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Together as NDA: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed on Friday that the AIADMK, BJP, and their alliance partners will contest the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha elections collectively under the National Democratic Alliance banner. Shah made this pivotal announcement during a press event in Chennai, with BJP's K Annamalai and AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami by his side.

The declaration comes as part of BJP's strategic push to bolster its political influence in Tamil Nadu, following an underwhelming performance in the last Lok Sabha elections. Shah emphasized that the BJP will refrain from meddling in AIADMK's internal matters, highlighting the mutual benefits anticipated from this coalition.

Furthermore, Shah voiced optimism about the alliance's prospects, asserting that the NDA is set to achieve a decisive victory in the upcoming polls and establish a government in Tamil Nadu. This coalition marks a significant political maneuver, especially following AIADMK's previous separation from the BJP in 2023.

