Left Menu

AIADMK-BJP Alliance Sparks Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claims that Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is worried due to the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 elections. Accusations fly as Palaniswami slams Stalin for being untruthful and incompetent, further igniting political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:24 IST
AIADMK-BJP Alliance Sparks Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The announcement of the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has sparked a political storm, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claiming that Chief Minister M K Stalin is unsettled by the news.

Palaniswami accused Stalin of spreading falsehoods about the AIADMK and engaging in daily PR stunts. He suggested that Stalin's discomfort stems from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's endorsement of the renewed coalition between AIADMK and BJP.

The AIADMK leader criticized Stalin's tenure as an incompetent administration, alleging it has terrorized the public and painted BJP as a scapegoat, promising electoral consequences for the ruling government in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025