AIADMK-BJP Alliance Sparks Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

The announcement of the AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has sparked a political storm, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claiming that Chief Minister M K Stalin is unsettled by the news.

Palaniswami accused Stalin of spreading falsehoods about the AIADMK and engaging in daily PR stunts. He suggested that Stalin's discomfort stems from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's endorsement of the renewed coalition between AIADMK and BJP.

The AIADMK leader criticized Stalin's tenure as an incompetent administration, alleging it has terrorized the public and painted BJP as a scapegoat, promising electoral consequences for the ruling government in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)