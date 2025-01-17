Left Menu

Biden's Final Act: A Wave of Clemency

President Joe Biden commutes sentences for nearly 2,500 non-violent drug offenders, surpassing predecessors in granting pardons. His action addresses outdated sentencing laws, coinciding with his transition out of office. Biden's clemency embodies a final push for justice reform as Trump gears up to take office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:37 IST
Biden's Final Act: A Wave of Clemency

In a notable move shortly before leaving office, President Joe Biden has announced the commutation of sentences for nearly 2,500 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses. This act positions him as the president who has issued more pardons and commutations than any of his predecessors.

The White House revealed that the clemency primarily targeted those serving disproportionately lengthy sentences due to outdated laws distinguishing between crack and powder cocaine, as well as obsolete sentencing enhancements. Earlier, Biden commuted sentences for 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without parole.

Toward the end of his term, Biden has faced criticism for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, amidst a broader effort by defense attorneys and civil rights groups to advocate for reform. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has indicated intentions to offer clemency to some of his supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025