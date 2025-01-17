Biden's Final Act: A Wave of Clemency

In a notable move shortly before leaving office, President Joe Biden has announced the commutation of sentences for nearly 2,500 individuals convicted of non-violent drug offenses. This act positions him as the president who has issued more pardons and commutations than any of his predecessors.

The White House revealed that the clemency primarily targeted those serving disproportionately lengthy sentences due to outdated laws distinguishing between crack and powder cocaine, as well as obsolete sentencing enhancements. Earlier, Biden commuted sentences for 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without parole.

Toward the end of his term, Biden has faced criticism for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, amidst a broader effort by defense attorneys and civil rights groups to advocate for reform. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has indicated intentions to offer clemency to some of his supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)