Left Menu

Parties Justify Criminal Candidates in Elections Amid Compliance Failures

Political parties have defended selecting candidates with criminal records for upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, citing reasons like administrative ability and political victimization. A report by ADR highlights non-compliance with Supreme Court directives for detailed justifications and calls for urgent electoral reforms due to systemic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:44 IST
Parties Justify Criminal Candidates in Elections Amid Compliance Failures
  • Country:
  • India

Political parties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have defended their decision to field candidates with criminal records in the upcoming Assembly elections, attributing their choices to the candidates' strong administrative capabilities and commitment to public service. They have dismissed alternative candidates as lacking voter connection, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released on Friday.

The ADR report, which scrutinized the Form C7 disclosures of over 1,286 candidates, revealed that these explanations often fall short of the Supreme Court's mandate for detailed justifications. Many parties provided vague reasons like candidates being young, energetic, or victims of political vendettas while neglecting alternatives without criminal histories.

Non-compliance with disclosure requirements is significant, with notable omissions from parties like the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and JMM in Jharkhand. The ADR has urged the Election Commission for stricter monitoring and proposed measures like disqualifying candidates with severe criminal charges and deregistering non-compliant parties to curb the intertwining of money, muscle power, and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025