Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Impartial Bypoll Oversight in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urges the Election Commission for strict monitoring in Ayodhya's Milkipur bypoll. Concerns arose over appointments favoring pro-BJP officials and police officer deployment lacking diversity. The bypoll is set for February 5, with SP and BJP fielding Ajit Prasad and Chandrabhan Paswan, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has called on the Election Commission to closely monitor appointments within Ayodhya's Milkipur Assembly constituency.

He expressed concerns over the presence of pro-BJP officials and urged for fair practices in the upcoming bypolls.

The election will see SP's Ajit Prasad compete against BJP's Chandrabhan Paswan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

