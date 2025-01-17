Left Menu

Presidential Letters: A Tradition of Transition

The tradition of outgoing U.S. presidents writing letters to their successors began with Ronald Reagan, who left a note for George H.W. Bush. Subsequent presidents continued this tradition, emphasizing bipartisan goodwill. The latest chapter involves Joe Biden, who may write a letter to Donald Trump, marking a historic turnaround.

The tradition of outgoing U.S. presidents leaving handwritten letters for their successors was initiated by Ronald Reagan, who left a note for George H.W. Bush. This tradition has since been maintained, with each president expressing bipartisan goodwill despite political divides.

The ritual took a unique turn as President Joe Biden faces the possibility of writing a letter to Donald Trump, marking the first instance of a president writing both to and from the same individual due to non-consecutive terms.

Whether Biden will keep this tradition alive remains uncertain, although outgoing presidents typically offer reflections and advice to their successors. The letters often serve as a gesture of goodwill, transcending the political frictions of election campaigns.

