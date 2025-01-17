Presidential Letters: A Tradition of Transition
The tradition of outgoing U.S. presidents writing letters to their successors began with Ronald Reagan, who left a note for George H.W. Bush. Subsequent presidents continued this tradition, emphasizing bipartisan goodwill. The latest chapter involves Joe Biden, who may write a letter to Donald Trump, marking a historic turnaround.
The ritual took a unique turn as President Joe Biden faces the possibility of writing a letter to Donald Trump, marking the first instance of a president writing both to and from the same individual due to non-consecutive terms.
Whether Biden will keep this tradition alive remains uncertain, although outgoing presidents typically offer reflections and advice to their successors. The letters often serve as a gesture of goodwill, transcending the political frictions of election campaigns.
