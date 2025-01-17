Left Menu

Imran Khan Sentenced: Political Turmoil in Pakistan's Anti-Graft Drive

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a 14-year prison sentence for corruption involving land deals, with his wife Bushra Bibi also found guilty. The verdict complicates political reconciliation efforts in Pakistan, with Khan's party planning to challenge the decision while facing multiple charges since his 2022 ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:41 IST
Imran Khan

A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years in prison on charges related to a land corruption case, marking another chapter in the nation's ongoing political tensions. The verdict represents a significant hurdle to recent discussions aimed at easing political turmoil in the country.

The anti-corruption court handed down the verdict at a prison in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been detained since August 2023. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to seven years and immediately taken into custody. The court found Khan guilty of corruption and his wife of aiding these illegal activities, prompting their party to announce an appeal.

This case centers on the Al-Qadir Trust, established by Khan and his wife, which prosecutors allege acted as a facade for accepting land bribes from developers. Despite Khan's online assurance of resilience against what he terms 'dictatorship,' this latest conviction adds to the legal challenges he has faced since being ousted from office in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

