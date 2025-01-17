Left Menu

AAP Eyes Comfortable Majority in Upcoming Delhi Elections: Sisodia Confident Amidst BJP Criticism

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, confident of a victory in the upcoming Delhi elections, criticized BJP's governance in BJP-led states while also addressing the accusations surrounding a CAG report on the AAP government. He emphasized the public's strong support for AAP, calling into question BJP's ability to present a credible opposition.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong show of confidence, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia declared that the party is poised to secure a comfortable majority in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia, contesting from the Jangpura assembly constituency, emphasized the public's enduring faith in AAP's administration, suggesting a decisive mandate from voters.

Following AAP's overwhelming victory in previous elections, Sisodia challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to compare educational improvements in BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana against Delhi's. He criticized BJP's leadership for failing to present a strong candidate to oppose AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, leading to internal division in the opposition.

Amidst the campaign, Sisodia addressed concerns regarding a delayed CAG report alleging financial discrepancies in Delhi's excise policy. He clarified that procedural constraints during election season prevent immediate tabling of the report in the assembly, brushing off BJP's claims as politically motivated fabrications. Elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

