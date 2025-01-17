AAP Eyes Comfortable Majority in Upcoming Delhi Elections: Sisodia Confident Amidst BJP Criticism
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, confident of a victory in the upcoming Delhi elections, criticized BJP's governance in BJP-led states while also addressing the accusations surrounding a CAG report on the AAP government. He emphasized the public's strong support for AAP, calling into question BJP's ability to present a credible opposition.
- Country:
- India
In a strong show of confidence, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia declared that the party is poised to secure a comfortable majority in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia, contesting from the Jangpura assembly constituency, emphasized the public's enduring faith in AAP's administration, suggesting a decisive mandate from voters.
Following AAP's overwhelming victory in previous elections, Sisodia challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to compare educational improvements in BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana against Delhi's. He criticized BJP's leadership for failing to present a strong candidate to oppose AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, leading to internal division in the opposition.
Amidst the campaign, Sisodia addressed concerns regarding a delayed CAG report alleging financial discrepancies in Delhi's excise policy. He clarified that procedural constraints during election season prevent immediate tabling of the report in the assembly, brushing off BJP's claims as politically motivated fabrications. Elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
For 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, PM Modi abused Delhi people and govt elected by them with massive mandate: Arvind Kejriwal.
Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns
BJP Unveils Candidate Lineup for Crucial Delhi Assembly Elections
AAP govt in Delhi did many things in 10 years, BJP at Centre did not do anything that PM Modi could mention in his speech: Arvind Kejriwal.