Punjab CM Rallies in Delhi: AAP Promises Shock for BJP, Congress

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Delhi, supporting AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi. Mann claimed the educated voter base will deliver a surprising result against BJP in the assembly polls. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal pledged free transport for male students if they retain power in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:03 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a spirited roadshow in Delhi's Patel Nagar on Friday, campaigning for AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi. Mann asserted that the educated electorate of the national capital would deliver a stunning verdict in the upcoming February 8 assembly elections, posing a significant challenge to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Responding to BJP's 'Sankalp Patra,' Mann quipped, 'First they dismissed it as 'revdi', now it's papad,' while commenting on the party's promises. Earlier, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced ambitious plans to provide free bus services and 50% metro fare concessions to male students, contingent on AAP's return to power in Delhi.

The political climate heats up as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections on February 5, with vote counting set for February 8. The incumbent AAP has announced candidates for all 70 seats, while BJP has declared contenders for 59. As the last date for filing nominations nears, a competitive three-way race between AAP, BJP, and Congress is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

