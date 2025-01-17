Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over Electricity Price Hike

In a bold stance against the current Haryana administration, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday vehemently opposed the government's decision to raise electricity prices.

He criticized the BJP for failing to generate any electricity since assuming power, contrasting this with the Congress's past achievements in establishing five power plants, including a nuclear facility.

Hooda highlighted the adverse impact of the Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) on consumers, claiming that each household will face additional financial burdens.

The Congress leader accused the government of dereliction of duty, citing the collapse of law and order and rising unemployment and inflation.

He drew attention to the growing job scarcity, citing thousands of overqualified applicants competing for basic positions. Furthermore, Hooda questioned the government's unfulfilled promises, such as providing land and permanent jobs to the needy.

Questioning the delay in civic elections, Hooda indicated a broader pattern of administrative delays, urging the public to look toward the Congress for leadership.

