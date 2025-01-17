Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over Electricity Price Hike
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP government for increasing electricity prices. Accusing the government of inefficiency, he highlighted its failure in generating new power units and condemned various charges burdening the public. Hooda also criticized the state's employment and education situation.
- Country:
- India
In a bold stance against the current Haryana administration, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday vehemently opposed the government's decision to raise electricity prices.
He criticized the BJP for failing to generate any electricity since assuming power, contrasting this with the Congress's past achievements in establishing five power plants, including a nuclear facility.
Hooda highlighted the adverse impact of the Fuel Surcharge Adjustment (FSA) on consumers, claiming that each household will face additional financial burdens.
The Congress leader accused the government of dereliction of duty, citing the collapse of law and order and rising unemployment and inflation.
He drew attention to the growing job scarcity, citing thousands of overqualified applicants competing for basic positions. Furthermore, Hooda questioned the government's unfulfilled promises, such as providing land and permanent jobs to the needy.
Questioning the delay in civic elections, Hooda indicated a broader pattern of administrative delays, urging the public to look toward the Congress for leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hooda
- Haryana
- BJP
- electricity
- price hike
- unemployment
- Congress
- power plants
- FSA
- education
ALSO READ
Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Criticizes Kejriwal for AAP's RSS Outreach
BJP Slams Congress Over Veer Savarkar College Naming Row
Economic Challenges Under Modi Government: Congress Criticizes Leadership
Congress Critiques BJP's Naming of Veer Savarkar College
Pharmaceutical Revelations: IPOs, Price Hikes, and Regulatory Wins