BJP Unveils Pro-Women Manifesto for Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, centering its campaign on women's empowerment and welfare.

BJP President J.P. Nadda revealed the 'Sankalp Patra' at a press event, vowing the party's governance will rival AAP's welfare-driven model.

Nadda promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women and better healthcare, highlighting a new plan for Delhi if voted to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)