BJP Unveils Pro-Women Manifesto for Delhi Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections. The document emphasizes women's welfare, promising financial aid and increased pension benefits for senior citizens. BJP plans to implement 'Ayushman Bharat' in Delhi and aims to challenge AAP's welfare models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, centering its campaign on women's empowerment and welfare.

BJP President J.P. Nadda revealed the 'Sankalp Patra' at a press event, vowing the party's governance will rival AAP's welfare-driven model.

Nadda promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women and better healthcare, highlighting a new plan for Delhi if voted to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

