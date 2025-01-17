Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Nepal-India Diplomacy in Focus

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, met with Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and mutual interests. Despite India's wheat export ban, 200,000 tonnes are being sent to Nepal, highlighting India's 'neighbourhood first' policy. Deep historical ties underpin Indo-Nepal relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:42 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Nepal-India Diplomacy in Focus
Naveen Srivastava
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On Friday, India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, engaged in a pivotal courtesy meeting with Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav. The talks encompassed various areas of mutual interest including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and high-level exchange visits.

In adherence to India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Srivastava announced that despite a nationwide export ban, 200,000 tonnes of wheat would be supplied to Nepal. This move underscores India's commitment to maintaining strong ties with its neighbor.

Vice President Yadav praised the longstanding cordial relations between the countries, which are founded on sovereign equality, cultural traditions, and mutual trust. The dialogue reiterated the enduring social, cultural, and spiritual connections that bind Nepal and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025