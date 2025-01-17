Strengthening Bonds: Nepal-India Diplomacy in Focus

On Friday, India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, engaged in a pivotal courtesy meeting with Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav. The talks encompassed various areas of mutual interest including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and high-level exchange visits.

In adherence to India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Srivastava announced that despite a nationwide export ban, 200,000 tonnes of wheat would be supplied to Nepal. This move underscores India's commitment to maintaining strong ties with its neighbor.

Vice President Yadav praised the longstanding cordial relations between the countries, which are founded on sovereign equality, cultural traditions, and mutual trust. The dialogue reiterated the enduring social, cultural, and spiritual connections that bind Nepal and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)