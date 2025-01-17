Left Menu

Revival of the Equal Rights Amendment: A Century in the Making

President Joe Biden declared the Equal Rights Amendment as 'the law of the land,' supporting efforts to embed it in the Constitution. The amendment, aiming to ensure gender equality, faced defeat in the Senate, falling nine votes short. Opponents argue the ratification timetable expired, complicating its path forward.

In a significant statement, U.S. President Joe Biden declared the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) as 'the law of the land' last Friday, supporting ongoing efforts to embed the amendment into the U.S. Constitution. This move comes over a century after the initial proposal of gender equality in the United States.

The ERA aims to ensure equality by stating that rights cannot be denied on account of sex. While supporters emphasize its necessity for combatting sexual discrimination and achieving equal pay, opponents cite the expired ratification timeline as an obstacle. In 2023, the Senate voted 51-47, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome the filibuster, thus failing to ratify the ERA into law.

The ratification process demands approval by three-fourths of state legislatures, without requiring presidential endorsement. In 2020, Virginia became the pivotal 38th state to ratify the amendment. However, legal hurdles persist, as the National Archivist confirmed the deadline had passed, prohibiting certification. This stalemate coincides with ongoing disparities in earnings between genders, especially affecting women of color.

