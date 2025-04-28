Chaos on Clearwater Waters: Nighttime Boat Crash Sparks Concern
A boat crash near Clearwater's Memorial Causeway Bridge resulted in multiple injuries. The incident occurred late Sunday night, but details on the cause and number of injured remain unclear, according to city officials. Both police and fire services swiftly responded to the scene.
An NBC News affiliate relayed an alert from the city, noting the crash happened late at night, just west of the bridge. The investigation into the incident continues as authorities work to gather more information.
