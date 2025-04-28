Chaos on Clearwater Waters: Nighttime Boat Crash Sparks Concern

A nighttime boat crash in Clearwater, Florida, resulted in multiple injuries, local officials confirmed. The incident occurred near the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Sunday evening.

The City of Clearwater announced that police and fire services were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation. Despite the immediate response, details about the cause of the crash or the number of injured individuals have yet to be clarified.

An NBC News affiliate relayed an alert from the city, noting the crash happened late at night, just west of the bridge. The investigation into the incident continues as authorities work to gather more information.

