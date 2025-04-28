Left Menu

Chris Eubank Jr's Triumph Amidst Hospital Scare

Chris Eubank Jr is recuperating in hospital following his unanimous decision win against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Promoter Ben Shalom confirmed that Eubank Jr is fine, dismissing rumors of a broken jaw after the middleweight match. Eubank Jr is expected to be discharged on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 07:20 IST
Chris Eubank Jr

Ben Shalom assured fans that Eubank Jr is doing well and dispelled rumors of a broken jaw. He noted that the hospital checks were a standard post-fight procedure and initial test results were satisfactory.

Ben Shalom assured fans that Eubank Jr is doing well and dispelled rumors of a broken jaw. He noted that the hospital checks were a standard post-fight procedure and initial test results were satisfactory.

Eubank Jr is anticipated to be discharged by Monday, while reports indicate that Benn also underwent precautionary examinations at the same medical facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

