Chris Eubank Jr's Triumph Amidst Hospital Scare

Chris Eubank Jr is recovering in the hospital after securing a unanimous decision win over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, promoter Ben Shalom confirmed. The precautionary hospital visit followed a grueling middleweight contest between the British fighters.

Ben Shalom assured fans that Eubank Jr is doing well and dispelled rumors of a broken jaw. He noted that the hospital checks were a standard post-fight procedure and initial test results were satisfactory.

Eubank Jr is anticipated to be discharged by Monday, while reports indicate that Benn also underwent precautionary examinations at the same medical facility.

