Inauguration Moved Indoors Amid Arctic Chill

Due to dangerously cold weather forecasted for Monday, the inauguration of the President-elect will now take place indoors. The ceremony is expected to be held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, as per sources cited by a CNN reporter.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move prompted by severe weather conditions, the inauguration of the President-elect has been relocated indoors. Sources informed a CNN reporter on Friday that dangerously cold temperatures are anticipated on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony is planned to occur inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a shift from the original outdoor location.

Authorities made the decision to ensure the safety of attendees given the expected climate conditions.

