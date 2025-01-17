Inauguration Moved Indoors Amid Arctic Chill
Due to dangerously cold weather forecasted for Monday, the inauguration of the President-elect will now take place indoors. The ceremony is expected to be held inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, as per sources cited by a CNN reporter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:08 IST
The swearing-in ceremony is planned to occur inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a shift from the original outdoor location.
Authorities made the decision to ensure the safety of attendees given the expected climate conditions.
