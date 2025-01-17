Left Menu

Delhi's Fierce Political Showdown: Congress Targets AAP with Leadership Pledge

In a bid for power in Delhi, Congress candidates Jitender Kumar Kocher and Sandeep Dikshit criticize AAP's governance, stressing the need for change. As the February elections approach, a three-way showdown with AAP, BJP, and Congress takes center stage, with AAP and BJP having already announced their candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:10 IST
Congress candidate from Malviya Nagar assembly, Jitender Kumar Kocher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jitender Kumar Kocher, the Congress candidate from the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, declaring that Delhi residents are seeking a change in governance. He emphasized that only Congress can bring relief and recalled his past contributions to the city.

In a related development, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticized AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposal for a 50% discount on Delhi Metro fares. Dikshit described the proposal as "irresponsible" and accused AAP of making promises that it cannot financially support, suggesting the party often scapegoats the central government.

The electoral battleground for the Delhi assembly elections is set to intensify on February 5, with vote counting on February 8. The AAP has declared its candidates for all 70 seats, while BJP has confirmed candidates for 59. This election promises a thrilling contest among AAP, BJP, and a rejuvenated Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

