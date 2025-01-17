Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban: National Security Concerns Take Precedence

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark decision to uphold a law that mandates the divestiture of TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, highlighting national security concerns. The 9-0 ruling suggests that the law does not infringe upon the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, despite TikTok's appeal.

The unanimity of the justices underscores the gravity of national security risks associated with TikTok's data collection under foreign ownership, echoing President Biden's administration's stand. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is set to succeed Biden's presidency, with TikTok's future still in a state of uncertainty.

As the divestiture deadline looms, TikTok plans to cease U.S. operations without a viable solution. This ruling stresses the need for TikTok to remain under American ownership to ensure user data protection, thereby quelling geopolitical fears tied to Sino-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)