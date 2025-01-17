Delhi's Political Showdown: BJP Unveils Promises Amidst AAP Criticism
As the Delhi assembly elections draw closer, the BJP released its manifesto, emphasizing healthcare, women empowerment, and senior citizen support. However, AAP claims the BJP mimics their governance model. Key promises include financial assistance for women, subsidized LPG for low-income families, and extensive healthcare initiatives for the elderly.
With the Delhi assembly elections looming, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra' on Friday, setting the stage for a heated political contest. The manifesto focuses on enhancing healthcare, empowering women, and improving access to essential services, pledging new and improved schemes to foster inclusivity among Delhi's citizens.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has swiftly reacted, accusing the BJP of borrowing from Arvind Kejriwal's governance model. Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP's National President, presented the manifesto, which promises initiatives like financial aid for women and expanded healthcare coverage for low-income residents, tapping into PM Modi's welfare framework.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal rebuked BJP's promises, arguing they've admitted the efficacy of AAP's welfare initiatives. Senior AAP figure Manish Sisodia emphasizes advancing public services through taxpayer funds. As candidates from various parties submit nominations, the electoral battle intensifies ahead of the February 5 poll.
