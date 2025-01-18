Left Menu

Trump's Second Inauguration: A Historic Political Comeback

Donald Trump embarks on his second term as U.S. President, marking a historic comeback. The inauguration features high-profile guests and executive orders signaling policy shifts. Despite challenges, including the cold weather and security concerns, the event sets the stage for a dynamic term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:28 IST
Trump's Second Inauguration: A Historic Political Comeback
Inauguration

Donald Trump is poised to take office again as President of the United States, marking the start of his second term and a remarkable political revival. Inauguration Day will not only be about ceremonial traditions but also key policy announcements through a slew of executive orders.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for the U.S. Capitol's steps, has been moved indoors due to harsh weather. As Trump plans to deliver an uplifting address, the event signifies a tonal shift from his 2017 speech when he painted a grim picture of America. The outgoing President, Joe Biden, will attend to witness the traditional power transfer.

A-list guests, including tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, will witness the ceremony, while numerous inaugural galas and a 'Make America Great Again' rally will stir excitement among Trump's supporters. The inauguration committee has amassed over $170 million, significantly outpacing previous funding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025