Trump's Second Inauguration: A Historic Political Comeback

Donald Trump is poised to take office again as President of the United States, marking the start of his second term and a remarkable political revival. Inauguration Day will not only be about ceremonial traditions but also key policy announcements through a slew of executive orders.

The ceremony, originally scheduled for the U.S. Capitol's steps, has been moved indoors due to harsh weather. As Trump plans to deliver an uplifting address, the event signifies a tonal shift from his 2017 speech when he painted a grim picture of America. The outgoing President, Joe Biden, will attend to witness the traditional power transfer.

A-list guests, including tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, will witness the ceremony, while numerous inaugural galas and a 'Make America Great Again' rally will stir excitement among Trump's supporters. The inauguration committee has amassed over $170 million, significantly outpacing previous funding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)