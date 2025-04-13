Probe Launched into Dargah Land Dispute and Financial Mismanagement
The district administration is conducting a probe into alleged financial misconduct and land encroachment related to a dargah. The focus is on financial irregularities and the status of the land as Waqf property. Shahid Mian is accused of illegal occupation and unauthorized activities on the property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The district administration has initiated a probe into alleged financial mismanagement and land encroachment at a local dargah, officials announced on Saturday.
The investigation will scrutinize not only the financial discrepancies but also whether the land, claimed to be Waqf property, was legitimately occupied.
Shahid Mian, implicated in unlawfully occupying Waqf land in Janeta village, is also accused of running an unauthorized medical clinic, leading to substantial income from the dargah's annual Urs festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Title X Funding Freeze: Impact on Planned Parenthood and Low-Income Communities
Bosch Ltd Faces Rs 20 Crore Income Tax Demand
UP's economy grew in last 8 years to become country's 2nd biggest; per capita income doubled: CM Adityanath in exclusive interview to PTI.
Modi Government Boosts Farmer Income Amid Rising Fertilizer Prices
Identity Theft Shock: Low-Income Workers Hit with Crore Tax Notices