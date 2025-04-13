Probe Launched into Dargah Land Dispute and Financial Mismanagement

The district administration has initiated a probe into alleged financial mismanagement and land encroachment at a local dargah, officials announced on Saturday.

The investigation will scrutinize not only the financial discrepancies but also whether the land, claimed to be Waqf property, was legitimately occupied.

Shahid Mian, implicated in unlawfully occupying Waqf land in Janeta village, is also accused of running an unauthorized medical clinic, leading to substantial income from the dargah's annual Urs festival.

