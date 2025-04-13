Left Menu

Probe Launched into Dargah Land Dispute and Financial Mismanagement

The district administration is conducting a probe into alleged financial misconduct and land encroachment related to a dargah. The focus is on financial irregularities and the status of the land as Waqf property. Shahid Mian is accused of illegal occupation and unauthorized activities on the property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:03 IST
Probe Launched into Dargah Land Dispute and Financial Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The district administration has initiated a probe into alleged financial mismanagement and land encroachment at a local dargah, officials announced on Saturday.

The investigation will scrutinize not only the financial discrepancies but also whether the land, claimed to be Waqf property, was legitimately occupied.

Shahid Mian, implicated in unlawfully occupying Waqf land in Janeta village, is also accused of running an unauthorized medical clinic, leading to substantial income from the dargah's annual Urs festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

