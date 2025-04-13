Left Menu

Former President Bolsonaro Faces Another Surgery Amidst Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may require a fifth surgery following a 2018 stabbing incident. He experienced severe abdominal pain during a political event and was hospitalized. His possible surgery coincides with his ongoing legal and political challenges, including an upcoming trial and a ban from public office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:15 IST
Former President Bolsonaro Faces Another Surgery Amidst Political Turmoil
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may undergo his fifth surgery related to an attempted stabbing in 2018, after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political rally in northeastern Brazil. The incident forced him to interrupt his regional tour aimed at gaining political support. Bolsonaro announced this development on social media platform X.

According to his doctor, Antonio Macedo, medical evaluations confirmed the necessity for surgery, although the location for the procedure remains undecided. Bolsonaro's hospitalization in Natal followed an abrupt attack of pain while he was visiting the city of Santa Cruz. Despite the medical setback, Bolsonaro remains a pivotal figure in Brazilian politics.

In the midst of legal battles and barred from running for office until 2030 due to previous misconduct, Bolsonaro's political future hangs in the balance. He is challenging a Supreme Court trial for allegedly attempting to overturn an electoral defeat, a move he attributes to politically motivated 'lawfare' against conservative figures. Nevertheless, he asserts his intention to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025