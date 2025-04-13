Former President Bolsonaro Faces Another Surgery Amidst Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may undergo his fifth surgery related to an attempted stabbing in 2018, after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political rally in northeastern Brazil. The incident forced him to interrupt his regional tour aimed at gaining political support. Bolsonaro announced this development on social media platform X.

According to his doctor, Antonio Macedo, medical evaluations confirmed the necessity for surgery, although the location for the procedure remains undecided. Bolsonaro's hospitalization in Natal followed an abrupt attack of pain while he was visiting the city of Santa Cruz. Despite the medical setback, Bolsonaro remains a pivotal figure in Brazilian politics.

In the midst of legal battles and barred from running for office until 2030 due to previous misconduct, Bolsonaro's political future hangs in the balance. He is challenging a Supreme Court trial for allegedly attempting to overturn an electoral defeat, a move he attributes to politically motivated 'lawfare' against conservative figures. Nevertheless, he asserts his intention to participate in the 2024 presidential race.

