Tech Giants Breathe as Trump Eases Tariff Pressures

Trump's administration grants tariff exclusions for electronics like smartphones and semiconductors, giving relief to tech firms. Despite 125% tariffs on Chinese imports, these exceptions have sparked optimism. Tech leaders support Trump as they plan to onshore manufacturing to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 01:08 IST
In a significant relief for tech companies, President Donald Trump's administration has announced exemptions from steep tariffs on crucial electronics imported from China, including smartphones and semiconductors.

This move is expected to alleviate some of the economic strain on major firms such as Apple and Dell Technologies, who heavily rely on these imports.

Even as the reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods soar to 125%, these exclusions signify a growing acknowledgment of the potential inflationary pressures on American consumers. The decision has been hailed as a major win by industry leaders eager to minimize economic turbulence.

