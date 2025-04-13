Tech Giants Breathe as Trump Eases Tariff Pressures

In a significant relief for tech companies, President Donald Trump's administration has announced exemptions from steep tariffs on crucial electronics imported from China, including smartphones and semiconductors.

This move is expected to alleviate some of the economic strain on major firms such as Apple and Dell Technologies, who heavily rely on these imports.

Even as the reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods soar to 125%, these exclusions signify a growing acknowledgment of the potential inflationary pressures on American consumers. The decision has been hailed as a major win by industry leaders eager to minimize economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)