Tragedy Strikes: Bus Hits Landmine in Nigeria's Borno State
A bus detonated a landmine on the Maiduguri-Damboa road in Borno state, Nigeria, killing at least eight people and injuring others. The region faces frequent attacks from the Islamist group Boko Haram. Authorities are focusing on enhancing security in affected areas to combat ongoing insurgency.
At least eight people tragically lost their lives when a bus traveling on the Maiduguri-Damboa road in Nigeria's Borno state triggered a landmine, according to security sources and witnesses.
The incident highlights the ongoing threat of landmines in the region, frequently targeted by Boko Haram with attacks against security forces and civilians. Additionally, seven other travelers have been taken to an intensive care unit in Maiduguri, while 14 sustained minor injuries, as confirmed by Governor Babagana Zulum.
Local vigilante officer Abor Kachallah and traveler Usman Idi reported heavy military activity at the site following the explosion. In response, Governor Zulum pledged that the government will cover medical expenses for the injured and called for intensified security efforts across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Borno
- landmine
- Boko Haram
- security
- Maiduguri
- explosion
- insurgency
- injuries
- road-safety
ALSO READ
Security Forces Uncover Explosive Cache in Maoist Stronghold
Intense Clash: Security Forces Engage Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
Security Forces Clash with Maoist Rebels in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize 16 Naxalites in Sukma Operation
Major Victory: Security Forces Neutralize 16 Naxalites in Sukma Encounter