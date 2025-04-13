Tragedy Strikes: Bus Hits Landmine in Nigeria's Borno State

At least eight people tragically lost their lives when a bus traveling on the Maiduguri-Damboa road in Nigeria's Borno state triggered a landmine, according to security sources and witnesses.

The incident highlights the ongoing threat of landmines in the region, frequently targeted by Boko Haram with attacks against security forces and civilians. Additionally, seven other travelers have been taken to an intensive care unit in Maiduguri, while 14 sustained minor injuries, as confirmed by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Local vigilante officer Abor Kachallah and traveler Usman Idi reported heavy military activity at the site following the explosion. In response, Governor Zulum pledged that the government will cover medical expenses for the injured and called for intensified security efforts across the state.

