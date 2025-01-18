Headlines in US Politics and Law

Left Menu

Recent U.S. news includes CNN's settlement with a Navy veteran, dropped charges against Brian Benjamin, Biden's unofficial ERA declaration, Kristi Noem's immigration stance, a court ruling on Dreamers, SCOTUS's TikTok decision, Trump's political influence, a polar vortex, Trump's crypto plans, and an indoor inauguration.

The United States continues to witness fast-paced developments in the realms of politics and law. In a notable settlement, CNN avoided further trial proceedings by reaching a deal with a U.S. Navy veteran following a $5 million defamation verdict. The trial, held in Panama City, Florida, concluded with the verdict needing $5 million in damages to be paid by the news outlet.

In a different legal case, federal prosecutors dropped their corruption charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, citing the death of a critical witness. The political landscape saw another symbolic moment as President Joe Biden proclaimed the Equal Rights Amendment as existing law, despite it not being officially ratified.

On the forefront of change, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem pledged to implement stricter immigration policies echoing those of former President Trump. Meanwhile, the U.S. appeals court upheld a decision against President Biden's protections for 'Dreamer' immigrants. These are just a few of the significant news stories shaping current U.S. domestic affairs.

