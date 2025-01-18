Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: A Community with a Shared Future

Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored Beijing's intent to partner with Hanoi to forge a community with strategic significance, as reported by China's state-controlled Xinhua News Agency on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message to Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong, commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Xi highlighted China's initiative of a 'community with a shared future.' This initiative targets nations with which China endeavors to establish long-term alliances based on shared goals and ideologies.

Reflecting on 75 years of diplomatic relations, Xi recalled the nations' shared history of solidarity during their quests for national independence and liberation, expressing that China and Vietnam remain steadfast as 'comrades and brothers.'

(With inputs from agencies.)