Rahul Gandhi's Patna Visit: Safeguarding Democracy Amidst Political Tensions

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will deliver a pivotal speech at the 'Sanvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna today. The event, scheduled for 12:45 pm at Bapu Sabhaghar, will see Gandhi highlight pressing democratic concerns. Later, at 2:45 pm, he is set to engage Congress workers at Sadaqat Ashram, underscoring grassroots mobilization efforts.

Preparations for his visit have been thorough, with Friday's meeting of Bihar Congress leaders, including AICC's Mohan Prakash and state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh. It's anticipated that Congress supporters from across Bihar will converge in Patna, participating in various conferences, as highlighted by MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

Gandhi's visit is also noteworthy amid the rising BPSC aspirants' protests, adding to the political backdrop. Recent remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the disintegration of the INDIA bloc have further elevated the political stakes. MLA Khan emphasized the alliance's foundation on Gandhian principles and its continued relevance. Meanwhile, contrasting views come from Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who critiques Gandhi's impact within his party.

