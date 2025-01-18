Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Serendipitous Encounter with Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna, highlighting their political alliance and family friendship. The encounter took place at a hotel bustling with supporters as each party had events scheduled. The meetings captured attention, showcasing the camaraderie between the leaders amidst political activities.

Updated: 18-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:23 IST
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a chance meeting in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encountered political ally Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. The encounter underscored their alliance and personal rapport.

Gandhi, on his Bihar visit, stopped at a hotel also chosen by the RJD for their national executive meeting. The hotel teemed with supporters from both parties due to coinciding events.

With high anticipation, Yadav, accompanied by RJD President Lalu Prasad and family, greeted Gandhi warmly. Their meeting, brief but notable, stirred enthusiasm as media personnel captured the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

