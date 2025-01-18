Rahul Gandhi's Serendipitous Encounter with Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

In a chance meeting in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encountered political ally Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. The encounter underscored their alliance and personal rapport.

Gandhi, on his Bihar visit, stopped at a hotel also chosen by the RJD for their national executive meeting. The hotel teemed with supporters from both parties due to coinciding events.

With high anticipation, Yadav, accompanied by RJD President Lalu Prasad and family, greeted Gandhi warmly. Their meeting, brief but notable, stirred enthusiasm as media personnel captured the moment.

