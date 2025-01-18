Manipur Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Leader N Kayisii
Former Manipur minister and influential National People's Party MLA, N Kayisii, has died at age 58 following a prolonged illness. The respected leader from Tadubi and past minister of Tribal and Hill Areas was remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Manipur.
Former Manipur minister and National People's Party (NPP) MLA, N Kayisii, passed away on Saturday after battling a protracted illness at the age of 58.
Kayisii, who hailed from the Naga community, served as the MLA from Tadubi constituency in Senapati district and was the state president of the NPP. His contributions to the state were profoundly noted by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who expressed deep sorrow over his passing.
The Chief Minister visited Kayisii's residence to offer condolences, emphasizing the late leader's soft-spoken nature and commitment to his community. Kayisii served as the minister of Tribal and Hill Areas department from 2017 to 2020, leaving a lasting legacy in Manipur politics.
