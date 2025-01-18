EU Observers to Monitor Key Election Test in Kosovo

The European Union has established an election observation mission to oversee the parliamentary elections in Kosovo, scheduled for February 9. This election serves as a crucial test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose party achieved a landslide victory in 2021.

Nathalie Loiseau, a French member of the European Parliament and chief of the mission, announced on Saturday that a team of 100 observers will monitor the election process, showcasing 'continuous EU support for Kosovo to further strengthen its democratic governance.' She emphasized that the elections highlight the diversity of Kosovo's political scene.

With 27 political groups competing for 120 seats in parliament, including 10 secured for ethnic Serbs, around 100,000 voters registered abroad have already begun casting postal ballots. Amidst tense relations with Serbia, both the EU and the U.S. urge the implementation of previous agreements, including the creation of a Serb-majority municipal association.

