South Korea's Political Turmoil: Former President Yoon's Arrest Sparks Chaos

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested following the controversial declaration of martial law last month. The Seoul court granted the arrest warrant citing risks of evidence destruction. The situation has incited massive public unrest and protests. He faces potential charges of rebellion and abuse of power.

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested early Sunday following his controversial martial law declaration last month. The arrest, sanctioned by the Seoul Western District Court, was driven by concerns over potential evidence destruction.

Scenes of chaos erupted outside the court as thousands of Yoon's supporters clashed with police, leading to the detention of several protesters. This arrest could herald an extended custody period for Yoon, lasting months.

The anti-corruption investigators, leading the inquiry, now have 20 days to transfer the case to public prosecutors for potential indictment on rebellion charges, underlining another significant political tumult in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

