Manipur Mourns: A Half-Holiday Declared in Honor of Late MLA N Kayisii

The Manipur government has announced a half-day holiday on Monday to honor the late MLA, N Kayisii, who passed away at the age of 58 following a long illness.

Kayisii, a prominent political figure representing Tadubi in the Senapati district, died on Saturday.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed his condolences, stating the decision for a half-holiday on January 20, 2025, from 1 p.m. onwards, applies to all government offices and educational institutions in Manipur.

