Manipur Mourns: A Half-Holiday Declared in Honor of Late MLA N Kayisii
The Manipur government declared a half-holiday on January 20, 2025, as a tribute to legislator N Kayisii, who passed away at 58 after a prolonged illness. Kayisii served as the MLA of Tadubi in Senapati district. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed condolences over the loss.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 19-01-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government has announced a half-day holiday on Monday to honor the late MLA, N Kayisii, who passed away at the age of 58 following a long illness.
Kayisii, a prominent political figure representing Tadubi in the Senapati district, died on Saturday.
Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed his condolences, stating the decision for a half-holiday on January 20, 2025, from 1 p.m. onwards, applies to all government offices and educational institutions in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Some people are trying to disturb social harmony in name of caste politics, says PM Modi as he calls to defeat such designs.
Gadkari Questions Ideological Loyalty Amid 'Use and Throw' Politics
Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP's Kailash Gahlot Criticizes AAP's 'Khas Aadmi' Politics
New Paths in Austrian Politics: A Possible Coalition with the Freedom Party
Infrastructure Politics: Kejriwal's Take on Modi's New Delhi Milestones