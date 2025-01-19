Kejriwal Accuses Opposition of 'Murderous Attack' Amidst High-Stakes Election Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'murderous attack' on him, following an alleged incident targeting his vehicle during election canvassing.

The incident, according to Kejriwal, signifies the desperate tactics of BJP, who are at risk of losing the New Delhi seat. He dismissed claims by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of his imminent defeat.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has proposed a new housing scheme for government employees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the Delhi government could build houses if land is provided by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)