Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses Opposition of 'Murderous Attack' Amidst High-Stakes Election Campaign

In a dramatic turn, Arvind Kejriwal claims his vehicle was attacked during election canvassing, accusing BJP's Parvesh Verma of orchestrating violence. Kejriwal targets BJP amidst tensions, dismisses defeat predictions, and proposes a housing scheme for government workers to Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:12 IST
Kejriwal Accuses Opposition of 'Murderous Attack' Amidst High-Stakes Election Campaign
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'murderous attack' on him, following an alleged incident targeting his vehicle during election canvassing.

The incident, according to Kejriwal, signifies the desperate tactics of BJP, who are at risk of losing the New Delhi seat. He dismissed claims by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of his imminent defeat.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has proposed a new housing scheme for government employees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the Delhi government could build houses if land is provided by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025