Kejriwal Accuses Opposition of 'Murderous Attack' Amidst High-Stakes Election Campaign
In a dramatic turn, Arvind Kejriwal claims his vehicle was attacked during election canvassing, accusing BJP's Parvesh Verma of orchestrating violence. Kejriwal targets BJP amidst tensions, dismisses defeat predictions, and proposes a housing scheme for government workers to Narendra Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:12 IST
- India
Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating a 'murderous attack' on him, following an alleged incident targeting his vehicle during election canvassing.
The incident, according to Kejriwal, signifies the desperate tactics of BJP, who are at risk of losing the New Delhi seat. He dismissed claims by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of his imminent defeat.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal has proposed a new housing scheme for government employees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the Delhi government could build houses if land is provided by the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
