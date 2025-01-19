Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign Over Gaza Ceasefire
Three ministers, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have resigned from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet due to disagreements over a Gaza ceasefire deal. Despite leaving the coalition, their party, Otzma Yehudit, plans not to destabilize Netanyahu's government.
In a significant political move, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party, Otzma Yehudit, has resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. The decision was prompted by a disagreement over a recent Gaza ceasefire deal, as stated by their party on Sunday.
Otzma Yehudit, now withdrawing from the ruling coalition, expressed its dissatisfaction with the current government's stance on the ceasefire agreement. However, the party reassured that it does not seek to undermine or collapse Netanyahu's administration despite their exit.
This development raises questions about the stability of Netanyahu's coalition, as members leave while pledging minimal disruption. Observers are keenly watching how this will affect Netanyahu's political strategy and governance moving forward.
