Left Menu

Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign Over Gaza Ceasefire

Three ministers, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have resigned from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet due to disagreements over a Gaza ceasefire deal. Despite leaving the coalition, their party, Otzma Yehudit, plans not to destabilize Netanyahu's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:46 IST
Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign Over Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant political move, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party, Otzma Yehudit, has resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. The decision was prompted by a disagreement over a recent Gaza ceasefire deal, as stated by their party on Sunday.

Otzma Yehudit, now withdrawing from the ruling coalition, expressed its dissatisfaction with the current government's stance on the ceasefire agreement. However, the party reassured that it does not seek to undermine or collapse Netanyahu's administration despite their exit.

This development raises questions about the stability of Netanyahu's coalition, as members leave while pledging minimal disruption. Observers are keenly watching how this will affect Netanyahu's political strategy and governance moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025