Cabinet Shake-Up: Ministers Resign Over Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant political move, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, alongside two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party, Otzma Yehudit, has resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet. The decision was prompted by a disagreement over a recent Gaza ceasefire deal, as stated by their party on Sunday.

Otzma Yehudit, now withdrawing from the ruling coalition, expressed its dissatisfaction with the current government's stance on the ceasefire agreement. However, the party reassured that it does not seek to undermine or collapse Netanyahu's administration despite their exit.

This development raises questions about the stability of Netanyahu's coalition, as members leave while pledging minimal disruption. Observers are keenly watching how this will affect Netanyahu's political strategy and governance moving forward.

