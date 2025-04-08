ANC Convenes Coalition Talks Over Budget Dispute

The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa is scheduled to enter additional discussions with its coalition partners following dissension regarding the national budget, according to Fikile Mbalula, the party's Secretary General.

Mbalula confirmed on Tuesday that despite the disagreements, the ANC remains firm in its commitment to the coalition known locally as the Government of National Unity (GNU).

These talks aim at resolving budget-related conflicts to maintain the stability and functionality of the ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)