Left Menu

ANC Convenes Coalition Talks Over Budget Dispute

The African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa is set to engage in further discussions with its coalition partners due to disagreements over the national budget, as stated by the party's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula. The ANC continues to support the Government of National Unity (GNU) coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:04 IST
ANC Convenes Coalition Talks Over Budget Dispute
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa is scheduled to enter additional discussions with its coalition partners following dissension regarding the national budget, according to Fikile Mbalula, the party's Secretary General.

Mbalula confirmed on Tuesday that despite the disagreements, the ANC remains firm in its commitment to the coalition known locally as the Government of National Unity (GNU).

These talks aim at resolving budget-related conflicts to maintain the stability and functionality of the ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025