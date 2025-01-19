Trump's Resurgence: A Second Inauguration Unfolds

Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on Monday, marking the beginning of his second term as President of the United States. This event is being described as an extraordinary political comeback, complete with traditional ceremonies, high-profile attendees, and significant policy initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony, originally planned for the U.S. Capitol, will now occur inside the congressional complex due to cold weather. The day is expected to include a series of executive orders focusing on issues like border security and energy production. Famous personalities like Carrie Underwood, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos are slated to participate in the celebrations.

The inauguration committee, led by Trump's trusted allies, has amassed over $170 million, surpassing the previous record set in 2017. Official events will be funded by the committee, excluding the Capitol's swearing-in ceremony costs covered by taxpayers. The inauguration will feature lavish parties, a rally, and an abundance of political discourse, setting the tone for Trump's return to office.

(With inputs from agencies.)