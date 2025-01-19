Delhi Congress Promises Change with Five Key Guarantees
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav announced that top Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, will be involved in election programs. Yadav emphasized the party's five guarantees aimed at supporting women, providing health insurance, and alleviating issues like unemployment, corruption, and pollution in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Congress is gearing up for the upcoming polls with major leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge lending their support to the campaign.
In an interview, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav shared the party's commitment to offering five key guarantees if elected. These include a monthly grant for women, affordable LPG cylinders, health insurance, and more to help the underprivileged cope with existing challenges such as inflation and unemployment.
Yadav criticized the governance of both BJP and AAP, citing incidents of corruption, rising pollution, and infrastructure issues. He expressed confidence in Congress' ability to form a government, emphasizing their historical support for common people during crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
